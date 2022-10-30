Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.35-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.24 billion. Avnet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 852,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

