Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

