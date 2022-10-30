Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.29 or 0.00087867 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $324.62 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00064645 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014774 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025965 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007154 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000317 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,362,944 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
