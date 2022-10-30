Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $581.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $581.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 498 ($6.02) to GBX 418 ($5.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
ATDRY opened at $1.47 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.
Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.
