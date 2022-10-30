Austin Gold Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AUST)

Austin Gold’s (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 31st. Austin Gold had issued 3,265,000 shares in its public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $13,060,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Austin Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AUST opened at 0.92 on Friday. Austin Gold has a twelve month low of 0.77 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.24.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Austin Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

