Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Down 3.0 %

ETR:NDA opened at €63.66 ($64.96) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €51.00 ($52.04) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($119.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.