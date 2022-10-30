Augur Market Capitalization Tops $76.96 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00033751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $76.96 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000480 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
