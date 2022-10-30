Atlantic Securities Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $220.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Atlantic Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $284.29 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $285.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.40.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.