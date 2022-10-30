Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.76 to $6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.76-$6.91 EPS.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.57. 243,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.31. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.40.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $16,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

