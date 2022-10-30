ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. 323,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

