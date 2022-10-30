ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) & Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Financial Contrast

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARC Document Solutions and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Document Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 729.88%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than Addentax Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions $272.21 million 0.38 $9.14 million $0.26 9.27 Addentax Group $2.79 million 18.80 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Addentax Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARC Document Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions 3.85% 7.21% 3.55% Addentax Group N/A 1,721.29% 1.05%

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services. The company also provides professional services and software services to re-produce and distribute large-format and small-format documents, and specialized graphic color printing. In addition, it engages in sale and supply of equipment; and provides ancillary services. The company operates 146 service centers in the United States, Canada, China, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates. It serves local restaurant owners, construction subcontractors, international retailers, regional energy companies, and largest school districts, as well as retail, technology, energy, education, hospitality, and public utilities. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Addentax Group

(Get Rating)

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China. The Logistics Services segment includes delivery and courier services covering some provinces in China. The Epidemic Prevention Supplies segment manufactures and distributes items and equipment for epidemic prevention. The Property Management and Subleasing segment offers services for garment wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded on October 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

