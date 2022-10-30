AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

AppLovin stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

