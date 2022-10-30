Analyzing Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Owlet has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Owlet and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Owlet presently has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 221.52%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Callitas Health.

This table compares Owlet and Callitas Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million 1.50 -$71.70 million ($0.95) -1.04 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Callitas Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Owlet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Owlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -148.55% -56.69% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owlet beats Callitas Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

