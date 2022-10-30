Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $119.54

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.54.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Progressive Stock Up 4.3 %

PGR opened at $129.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

