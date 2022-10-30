Analysts Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Target Price at GBX 347.29

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

GRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.07. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,100.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson acquired 23,288 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45). In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52). Also, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 23,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

