Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00019936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $63.36 million and $1.64 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.