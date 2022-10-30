Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after acquiring an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after buying an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

