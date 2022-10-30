Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $559,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AKRO opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
