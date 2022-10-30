Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $559,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

AKRO opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 455,525 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 329,708 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

