AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,350,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 17,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

