Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

