Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00008120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $491,542.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00018784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006929 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,855 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.