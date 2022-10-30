Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Acreage Stock Performance
Acreage stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
Acreage Company Profile
