Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Acreage Stock Performance

Acreage stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Acreage has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

