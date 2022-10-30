ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.63.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

