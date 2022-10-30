ABCMETA Price Down 28.9% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $101.07 million and approximately $12,598.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00045091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00256241 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00103935 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,787.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

