Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $68.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZION. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $40,663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

