Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises 3.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital cut their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

