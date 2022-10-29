Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 433,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,363,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

