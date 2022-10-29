Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $9.41 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,000. Chevron accounts for about 7.2% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.
Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.86. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
