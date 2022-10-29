Zcash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.78 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $54.44 or 0.00261527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $848.58 million and $53.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00087236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,586,238 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

