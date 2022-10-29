Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yumanity Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMTX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.68. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

