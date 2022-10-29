yearn.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.09 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $308.61 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $8,423.33 or 0.40319817 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002950 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.24 or 0.31991631 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012496 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
