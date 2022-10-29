XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.01.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in XPeng by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after buying an additional 476,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in XPeng by 58.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

