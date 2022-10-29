Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

