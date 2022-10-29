WOW-token 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $453.27 million and $13.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.01460398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005563 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020199 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.01800204 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04530717 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $13.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

