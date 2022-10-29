World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.48 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $53.48 million and $808,556.00 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,680,362 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

