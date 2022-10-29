WOO Network Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $214.39 million and $36.41 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.84 or 0.31973333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012482 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,183,733,034 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.