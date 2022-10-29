Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.16) EPS.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 4,698,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,845. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.94.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

