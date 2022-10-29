Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

