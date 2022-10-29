Wojak Finance Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $155.15 million and approximately $31,956.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

