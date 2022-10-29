WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 5,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

