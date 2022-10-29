Wirtual (WIRTUAL) One Day Volume Hits $27,127.00

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $27,127.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

