WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 434,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.