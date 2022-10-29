Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wingstop also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,429. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $271,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

