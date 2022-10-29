WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $54.65 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $54.65 million and approximately $704,034.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00033517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00267703 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004896 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019414 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.