Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.57 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

