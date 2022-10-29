Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 82,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,741,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

