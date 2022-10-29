Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF comprises 2.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECH. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,886,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,137,000. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 431.9% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 158,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000.

BATS:ECH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. 820,936 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

