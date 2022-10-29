Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 259,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after buying an additional 68,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.94. 1,182,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

