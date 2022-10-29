Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 740.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $31.10 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

