WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 15th

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.
WesBanco Stock Performance
WesBanco stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40.
WesBanco Company Profile
